'It was not easy': Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan on shooting 'Dhokha' in Jaipur amidst a sandstorm

Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan who were last seen together in the track ‘Phele Pyaar Ka Phela Gham’ that crossed over 95 million views on YouTube, now reunite for ‘Dhokha’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The soulful track sung by Arijit Singh boasts of incredible chemistry between the two actors.

Directed by Mohan S Vairaag, the vibrant music video was shot in Rajasthan and while every frame promises to captivate audiences, shooting for it was no easy feat for the actors.

While Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan were shooting certain portions of the song in the desert in Jaipur, a sudden sandstorm developed. However, despite the challenging weather conditions, the two actors continued filming and exhibited utmost professionalism.

Says Khushali Kumar, “It was definitely not easy shooting in the desert especially with the costume I was sporting and the sudden sandstorm took us off guard. But, the show must go on and that’s what we did.”

Adds Parth Samthaan, “We powered through the shoot even though the weather wasn’t favourable. Luckily, the song has turned out great.”

Says director Mohan S Vairaag, “While shooting the song in the desert there was a powerful sandstorm but that didn't stop Khushali and Parth from shooting for this soulful track. They are both very dedicated artists.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Dhokha’ sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj. Featuring Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Nishant Dahiya, the song directed by Mohan S Vairaag will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on the 10th February.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:55 PM IST