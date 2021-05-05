'Single' Parth Samthaan feels like being in a relationship because of COVID-19 crisis

Popular television actor Parth Samthaan spilled the beans on his relationship status, expressing that he wants to be with someone because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Parth said, “Bilkul single hoon, aur khush hoon. Abhi filhaal aisa lagta hai ki koi honi chahiye kyunki abhi daur aisa hai. (I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation). Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases.”

“I just hope the situation gets better and hum wapas apne rozmarra ke zindagi mein wapas aaye aur bade se bada kaam kare (and we can return to our routine lives and do big things),” he added.

Asked if he was ready to put himself out there, he said, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely.”

On work front, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is soon making his OTT debut with web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun. For the first time, he will essay the role of a gangster in the show.

Talking about his Bollywood debut in an interview, Parth said that he is elated and is keeping his fingers crossed.

However, he didn't indulge much in the details about the film but surely shared his excitement for his next move.

He revealed that currently, the film is under pre-production. He further said that he wants to give his hundred percent towards the film and wants to make sure that everything works out well.