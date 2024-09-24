It Ends With Us OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

It Ends With Us OTT Release Date | Trailer

It Ends With Us is a romantic film starring Blake Lively in the lead role. The film had its premiere in New York City on August 6, 2024, at the AMC Lincoln Square. It was released in theatres on August 9, 2024, and received mixed response from critics. It is available on OTT.

Where to watch It Ends With Us?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it is also available to watch on Apple iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play.

Plot

The story follows Lily Bloom as she returns to her hometown after receiving devastating news of her father's passing. Upon her return, she decides to start her own flower business. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, and they get attracted to each other. Things become even more complicated when Lilly's first love, Atlas Corrigan, reenters her life. The story revolves around the decisions Lilly makes as she navigates these complex relationships.

Cast and production of It Ends with Us

The cast of the film includes Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, Kevin McKidd as Andrew Bloom, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Jenny Slate as Allysa, Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Isabela Ferrer as young Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, among others.

The romantic film is directed by Justin Baldoni and Christy Hall has done the screenplay. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. It is produced by Alex Saks, Christy Hall, Blake Lively, and Jamey Heath under Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer Studios.