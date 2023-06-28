'It Doesn't Matter If Makers Are Adamant About Not Shelling Money': Anil Kapoor On 40 Years In Bollywood |

Anil Kapoor recently marked 40 years of his career as an actor. He made his acting debut with the 1983 cult classic Woh 7 Din. Currently, the actor is busy with the second season of the superhit crime thriller The Night Manager and the movie Animal. The second part will stream from June 30. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actor talks about his journey, the web series, and more. Excerpts:

The Night Manager 2 is releasing soon. What are your thoughts currently?

When your film/series is thrown open to audiences, media, and the film fraternity, there has to be some anxiety indeed. We have received a lot of love for the first part of The Night Manager. This brings in a lot of confidence as we are coming up with part two. Many actors from the show have started getting more offers as their performances were appreciated and makers could see their talent. Thus, with the success of the first season things have worked in our favour. We get good feedback.

Have responsibilities increased to amp up the scale in the second part?

Be it the first or second part, any actor who works in any particular part s/he has to work totally with his/her heart. Every work needs to be completed with enough responsibility. Whatever way I work, I don’t see that if the first part is successful I should take my work easy. I always give my best in every act of mine. However, at times, even if you work hard to get the best result you may have not achieved it but I never feel disheartened. My job is to continue doing my work wholeheartedly.

You complete 40 years in the industry, have the choices become wider?

I have been fortunate. I am enjoying it more in comparison to earlier times. Work-wise, I am getting offers for different characters and working with different directors nationally and internationally. I feel blessed to be a part of this as well. Amitji (Bachchan), Sanjay Dutt are working down South, and South actors are working here. Dubbed South films are working well. It’s a great collaboration, thus a great time for all of us.

What is important for you: projects or money?

I have done some films where I felt I should have received a little more than this, as I deserve more. But if the makers are adamant about not shelling out more money, it doesn’t matter to me. If the script is good, I feel I should be a part of such projects. In such situations, I agree to do a film that may also satisfy the ego of the producers and think to myself ‘main baad mein usko dekh lunga’ (smiles).

How do you look at collaborating with actors again and again?

We are actors, even if one collaboration does not work, we always work together again; we need to share a good camaraderie. When two actors work keeping the atmosphere positive, we bring in more in front of the camera. The audiences can also enjoy and feel whatever the character is enacting. Even the producers and directors feel the bonding between the two characters when we work with a positive attitude. As actors, we have to take up characters that suit us. If our collaboration succeeds, our confidence and comfort level is seen. Also, when you are successful your body language while working with the same actor is different and it shows on screen. The audiences also appreciate it. Hence, the same actors are often repeated.

