Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Completing 40 Years In Bollywood, Thanks Brother Boney Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note to thank the audience and his fans as he completed 40 years in the Hindi film industry. Anil made his debut in Bollywood as a supporting actor in the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare. However, his first film in which he played the lead role was Woh Saat Din which hit the big screens in 1983.

To celebrate four decades in Bollywood, Anil shared a small video from Woh Saat Din, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure.

Along with the clip, he wrote, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer… 40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by... no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be."

He added, "So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din... I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you."

Soon after he share the post, his brother and film producer Boney Kapoor commented, "You have been best brother to me, Reena & Sanjay, best son to our parents, best husband to Sunita & great father to Sonam, Rhea, Harsh & Anand, I know you will be the most doting grandfather to Vayu & more to come in future & I will pray that you remain best great grandfather to the fourth generation. It is your hard work, talent & sincerity that has given this most coveted super stardom for these 40 yrs & I am sure it will remain for at least a hundred more years, I am sure you will be remembered as a very hardworking, very sincere & very talented actor all your life."

Other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tillotama Shome, Juhi Chawla and others reacted to his post.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anil is set to star soon in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which is said to be India's first aerial action extravaganza. It is being directed by none other than Siddharth Anand.

He was last seen in The Night Manager opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, in which he played a dangerous arms dealer named Shelly Rungta. He also has the second part of the show in his kitty, along with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.