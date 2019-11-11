Is there anything you can't pull off? B-town hails Ranveer Singh for nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot'

Watching him play Kapil Dev on-screen would be nothing less than a feast for fans as Ranveer Singh proved it with his new look from '83' wherein he is nailing the famous 'Natraj shot' of the cricket stalwart! After bringing out the 'Haryana Hurricane' look in July, the actor on Monday put out his look nailing the famous shot Kapil was known for.

Dressed in white cricket jersey and a sweater, Ranveer, with gloves and knee pads on, bears a striking resemblance with the ace cricketer as he is papped in action.

"NATRAJ SHOT," he wrote with #RanveerAsKapil in the caption.