Is there anything you can't pull off? B-town hails Ranveer Singh for nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot'

Watching him play Kapil Dev on-screen would be nothing less than a feast for fans as Ranveer Singh proved it with his new look from '83' wherein he is nailing the famous 'Natraj shot' of the cricket stalwart! After bringing out the 'Haryana Hurricane' look in July, the actor on Monday put out his look nailing the famous shot Kapil was known for.
Dressed in white cricket jersey and a sweater, Ranveer, with gloves and knee pads on, bears a striking resemblance with the ace cricketer as he is papped in action.
"NATRAJ SHOT," he wrote with #RanveerAsKapil in the caption.
Fans are in awe of the actor’s uncanny resemblance, and here’s how some of the renowned reacted.
‘83 based on the former World Cup-winning captain will feature Ranveer essaying Kapil's role and needless to say, he has proved to be the perfect match ever since he first introduced "Kapil's devils" in late May. Ranveer has left no stone unturned to get into his character. He was earlier seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence in London.
The film will also feature Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year.
With inputs from Agencies
