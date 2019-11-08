Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of style that can never go unnoticed. He is unapologetic when it comes to his fashion and we can say that he is a style icon in every way. The actor always grabs eyeballs on red carpets with his vivid sense of style.
On Friday, Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport however the actor, surprisingly opted for a simple grey outfit.
Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a grey Burberry hoode and pair of shorts. The 'Gully Boy' actor, didn't go over the top with his sunglasses either.
Ranveer completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.
Ranveer still managed to to look as hot as ever and the stubble just added a right amount of oomph.
It's refreshing to see Ranveer tone down his fashion sense. All we can think of is, just a single shade of grey: Is Ranveer Singh feeling okay?
Ranveer, awaits the release of his sports drama ’83', Directed by Kabir Khan it is all set to release next year in March. Based on Kapil Dev's life and India's Cricket World Cup win in 1983, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone as his on screen wife.
He has been reportedly roped in to play the male lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.
