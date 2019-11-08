Just a single shade of grey: Is Ranveer Singh feeling okay?

Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of style that can never go unnoticed. He is unapologetic when it comes to his fashion and we can say that he is a style icon in every way. The actor always grabs eyeballs on red carpets with his vivid sense of style.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport however the actor, surprisingly opted for a simple grey outfit.

Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a grey Burberry hoode and pair of shorts. The 'Gully Boy' actor, didn't go over the top with his sunglasses either.

Ranveer completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.