 Is The Shooting Of Pushpa 2 Postponed Due To Allu Arjun's Health? Find Out Why
The filming of the Sukumar-helmed sequel Pushpa 2 is said to have been delayed due to the actor's back pain

Updated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Currently in production, Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, has captured widespread attention across the nation. The film's triumph in its Hindi version and Allu Arjun's National Award victory have added to the considerable hype. Fans are eagerly awaiting what filmmaker Sukumar has in store for sequel.

According to recent updates, the actor was scheduled to shoot the pivotal Jaathara sequence, serving as the inspiration for the actor's initial look in the sequel. However, while portraying a female character and performing specific dance moves, the actor has reportedly suffered a back injury. Consequently, the shoot has been postponed and is now rescheduled for mid-December.

As Arjun takes time off for rest and recovery, well-wishers are sending their prayers for his swift recuperation. Sukumar is actively addressing the situation to minimize any further delays in the shooting schedule. In addition to Arjun, the sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anusuya Bhardwaj, among others. Devi Sri Prasad, the composer behind the National Award-winning chartbuster music, is reprising his role as the film's composer.

In an unexpected twist, there are widespread speculations about a substantial offer of Rs. 1,000 crore made by a prominent company for the digital and satellite rights of Pushpa: The Rule. Should this agreement come to fruition, it would represent a historic milestone in the Indian film industry.

In addition to the Pushpa sequel, Arjun is also set for for another collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas in an untitled project referred to as AA22. This venture would signify their fourth partnership. Speculations suggest that the film will feature Trisha Krishnan as the lead opposite the actor.

