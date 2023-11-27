 Allu Arjun Gets Nostalgic As Hit Film Aarya 2 Completes 14 Years, Says The Film Is ‘Dear To His Heart’
Actor shares a lovely picture with director Sukumar and reflects upon their journey together

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Actor Allu Arjun felt nostalgic as his movie 'Arya 2' completed 14 years of its release.

To mark the 14th anniversary of the movie directed by Sukumar, the actor took to X to share pictures from the film's set.

Allu Arjun captioned the photographs, "14 Years of Arya2," with a meaningful message. A film that will always be incredibly special and near and dear to my heart #14YearsForArya2."

Notably, 'Arya 2' is a sequel to the 2004 film 'Arya' and features Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, and Navdeep in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Arya (played by Allu Arjun), a happy-go-lucky guy who befriends Ajay (played by Navdeep) in an orphanage. They share a close bond and consider each other as soulmates.

The plot takes a turn when they both meet Geetha (played by Kajal Aggarwal) during their college days. Arya falls in love with Geetha, but she is initially attracted to Ajay. The film explores the themes of love, friendship, and the complexities of relationships.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu Arjun was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.

