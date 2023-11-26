 Allu Arjun Refrains From Being Remunerated For Pushpa: The Rule? Sources Report
Reports suggests that Allu Arjun has only opted for a share from the film's profits and is letting go of his remuneration for the film

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

The release and eventual success of Pushpa: The Rise brought unparallaled stardom to Allu Arjun. Cementing his position as a Pan-Indian superstar, the actor was the first Telugu language performer to bag a National Award as the Best Actor for his effective portrayal of a man who deals with unresolved childhood trauma and identity crisis but emerges as one of the most feared crime lords.

Apart from the Best Actor honour, the film also fetched composer Devi Sri Prasad, the Best Music Direction award at the 69th National Film Awards.

In a recent development, leading entertainment scribe Haricharan Pudippedi has reported that Allu is apparently refusing to accept any remuneration for his role in the much anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Instead the Race Gurram star has only requested for a share in the film's profits.

Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts of a diverse cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others, with Sukumar returning to direct the sequel. The movie has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, and Devi Sri Prasad will once again take to music direction duties. The film will further delve in Pushpa's supremacy over his trade. The sequel also promises to give a further arc to Faasil's character who is Pushpa's nemesis. The film is set for an Independence Day 2024 release.

Besides Pushpa sequel, Allu has also been in talks with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas for his next AA22. Apart from that, a possibility of his collaboration with Jawan director Atlee is doing the rounds.

