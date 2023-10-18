Allu Arjun Shares His Priceless Frames From The National Awards Felicitation Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun shared some priceless moments from his felicitation Ceremony. The actor poses here with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon
Instagram: Allu Arjun
The actor cherishes a fan boy moment with the legend herself Waheeda Rehman
Instagram: Allu Arjun
Clearly, Arjun has enjoyed his august company with Kriti. The two actors seemingly exchanged a lot of pleasantries on social media, post their personal interaction at the do
Instagram: Allu Arjun
This is a special frame indeed. From their childhood days in Chennai to walking down the corridors of Vigyan Bhavan to receive their respective National Awards, Arjun and composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP couldn't be happier
Instagram: Allu Arjun
Posing with the heavyweights of the Telugu film industry including S.S. Rajamouli and veteran composer M.M. Keeravani
Instagram: Allu Arjun
With the most special figures of his life, mother Nirmala and father and producer Allu Aravind
Instagram: Allu Arjun
A beautiful selfie with wife Sneha Reddy
Instagram: Allu Arjun
And finally, the cherished moment with Madam President while receiving his Best Actor honour for Pushpa: The Rise
Instagram: Allu Arjun
