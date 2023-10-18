Allu Arjun Shares His Priceless Frames From The National Awards Felicitation Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun shared some priceless moments from his felicitation Ceremony. The actor poses here with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon

Instagram: Allu Arjun

The actor cherishes a fan boy moment with the legend herself Waheeda Rehman

Instagram: Allu Arjun

Clearly, Arjun has enjoyed his august company with Kriti. The two actors seemingly exchanged a lot of pleasantries on social media, post their personal interaction at the do

Instagram: Allu Arjun

This is a special frame indeed. From their childhood days in Chennai to walking down the corridors of Vigyan Bhavan to receive their respective National Awards, Arjun and composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP couldn't be happier

Instagram: Allu Arjun

Posing with the heavyweights of the Telugu film industry including S.S. Rajamouli and veteran composer M.M. Keeravani

Instagram: Allu Arjun

With the most special figures of his life, mother Nirmala and father and producer Allu Aravind

Instagram: Allu Arjun

A beautiful selfie with wife Sneha Reddy

Instagram: Allu Arjun

And finally, the cherished moment with Madam President while receiving his Best Actor honour for Pushpa: The Rise

Instagram: Allu Arjun

