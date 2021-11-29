'Is she mad?': 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed trolled for recreating Rihanna's Met Gala look using silver foil

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed was trolled once again for recreating American singer Rihanna's Met Gala look.

According to a video doing the rounds on the internet, Urfi can be seen wearing a dress made of silver foil. She also wore a matching silver crown.

In the now-viral video, Urfi can be seen flaunting her outfit. Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

As the video surfaced on social media, scores of netizens began trolling Urfi.

One user wrote, "Hey bhagwaan isne to silver foil k usage hi badal diye.. Maayne hi badal diye... RIP silver foil users."

Another commented, "Aloo ka paratha lag rahi hai."

"Silver foil... Publicity ke liye kya kya karte hai... Woh to achha hua ki plastic banned hain," read another comment.

A user wrote, "Cheap and disgusting,' and another one commented, "Is she mad?"

Check out some of the comments below:

Advertisement

Urfi has been making headlines for her sartorial choices. From open bust cropped top to unbuttoned pant, the diva's looks have time and again raised a few eyebrows.

In several interviews, Urfi has also said that she can revamp any piece of cloth she gets her hands on.

Urfi has also often hit back at those criticising her fashion statement and called herself a 'pro' in dealing with the trolls. She said that when she wears an outfit she loves, she doesn't care about what others say.

The TV actress said that she used to earlier wonder if it was her fault but she doesn't feel that way anymore as she has 'grown a thick skin'.

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:52 PM IST