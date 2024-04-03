 Is Scarlett Johansson In Delhi? Here's The Real Truth About Actress' Viral Photo Sitting On A Rickshaw
Scarlett Johansson was last seen in North Star, which was released in 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

A new photo of Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is currently doing the rounds on social media, which has created confusion among the fans as she can be seen sitting on a red cycle rickshaw in Delhi, India. However, the picture is not real.

Check out the photo:

article-image
article-image

The photo originally belongs to a German traveller Semtkızı Weltreise who had visited India in 2023. She posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle after visiting Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Raj Ghat and Akshardham temple.

The picture of the woman was morphed with Scarlett's face.

article-image

Several years ago in 2007, Scarlett visited India and visited an Oxfam-funded school in Uttar Pradesh. She also travelled to Sri Lanka where the charity helped to rebuild communities following the 2004 tsunami.

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Johansson was last seen in North Star, which was released in 2023, starring Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham.

Next, the actress has Transformers One that also stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, and Laurence Fishburne. It is scheduled to release in the United States on September 13, 2024.

Reportedly, she is in talks to headline the upcoming instalment of Jurassic World franchise.

