Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for breach of contract over 'Black Widow' release, studio fires back

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney Studios for breach of contract over their decision to release Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" standalone film on Disney Plus and in theatres simultaneously.

"Black Widow", featuring Johansson as the titular superhero, released in the theatres and on Disney's streaming platform on July 9.

The film set a pandemic-era box office record with its $80 million debut in North America and earned $78 million overseas. It also made $60 million on Disney Plus.

According to Deadline, in a lawsuit filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorneys for Johansson claimed that the star's contract was breached when the studio opted not to debut the film exclusively in theatres.

The lawsuit contends that the Disney Plus release siphoned potential theatregoers, costing her potential compensation tied to the movie's theatrical revenue.