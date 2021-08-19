‘Black Widow’ star Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy with husband Colin Jost

Advertisement

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" scribe Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. They’ve named him Cosmo.

Colin shared the news on Instagram with a note that read, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated."

He captioned the post with the hashtags, "We got away with it for a long time," "no kids policy," and "we’re going to Disney world".

Johansson, the star of Marvel's "Avengers" film franchise, first sparked pregnancy rumours in June after skipping out on several "Black Widow" events.

While performing at a stand-up comedy gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience as quoted by Page Six.

Johansson, 36, is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

She and Jost, 39, quietly got married last October after three years of dating. Their wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Johansson is currently suing Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel, alleging that her contract was breached when "Black Widow" was released on their streaming platform Disney Plus.

She was recently cast in Wes Anderson's latest film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks as well as the acclaimed auteur's old favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton.

