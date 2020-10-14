Is Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' with rumoured beau Rohan Preet publicity stunt for new song?

On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet.

The image seems to be a poster of a new song.

"NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar... featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October," Neha captioned the post.

However, fans and colleagues are confused. Reacting to it, singer and "Indian Idol" co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: "I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?"

"What's happening ? Are you really getting married?," a user wrote.

However, the post didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

"Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?" an Instagram user commented.

"Too much promotion," another felt.

Neha and Rohan Preet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha's recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song.