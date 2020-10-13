IPL 2020: Which team tops the points table as of October 14, 2020?

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings scripted a 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to break their losing streak in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai had to win this game to kickstart their comeback which requires the side to win six of their seven remaining games. In doing so, Chennai would repeat history as they did in 2010 when they were placed in a similar situation.

As for David Warner's Hyderabad, it is their second defeat in a row and their fifth overall loss out of eight games.

Here's the points table:

1. Mumbai Indians - 10 (points), +1.327 (NRR)

2. Delhi Capitals - 10 (points), +1.038 (NRR)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (points), -0.116 (NRR)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (points), -0.577 (NRR)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.009 (NRR)

6. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.390 (NRR)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.872 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.381 (NRR)