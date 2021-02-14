Is Munawar Faruqui leaving comedy? Watch his first video after bail to know the answer

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was released from jail after 35 days in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, has finally broken his silence and released a new video on YouTube.

In his first video after being released from judicial custody, Munawar talks about the hate on the internet, why he chose to be a comedian, the joy of making people laugh and more.

The 10-minute video, titled 'Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy', starts by the stand-up comedian asking people why spewing hate on the internet has become normal.

He says, "Earlier, we used the internet to make friends, today we are making enemies, enemies who we don't even know."

Hitting back at those who called for a ban on him, the comedian asks, "Why have we forgotten that internet should be used for entertainment and information? If we want to ban something, why aren't we banning the hate on the internet?"

Talking about how the online trolling and hate culture affects him, he says, "We do read the comments and they matter. I won't claim that I don't get affected by negative comments. I do. Any kind of abuse upsets me a lot. I read the comments on my videos and get affected because my intention is not to instigate. I don't want people against me, I want people to stand with me."

In the end of the video, Faruqui clarifies that he is not leaving comedy and apologizes for the typo in the title of the video.

"It's not 'Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy', it is 'Munawar Faruqui Living Comedy'. Comedy has kept me alive, how can I quit it?" he says.

Watch the video here: