In his first tweet since bail, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui takes pot-shots at Kangana Ranaut

She also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

Not to mention, Twitter India had removed two tweets by Ranaut last week, citing a violation of the platform's rules.

The actor has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm laws.

Faruqui was released from the Indore Central Jail last week after prison authorities checked bail order of the Supreme Court on its website.

In a brief video message after he was set free, the 32-year-old comedian said, "I don't want to comment (on the case again him) now. But I have full faith in the judiciary and I am hopeful of getting justice."

Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in the jail since January 1.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected his bail plea on January 28.

Media persons had gathered outside the jail after getting the news of his release, but according to some eyewitnesses, Faruqui walked out of the jail quietly, to avoid a backlash in the wake of accusations made against him.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day.