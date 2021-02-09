'Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat...': Check out Munawar Faruqui's first Instagram post after release from Indore jail

Comic Munawar Faruqui, who was released from jail after over a month, thanked his supporters in his first post after his bail.
Taking to Instagram, Faruqui wrote, "Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikaya...Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine. - Munawar ❤️ thank you for the love and support."
Faruqui's fans and supporters welcomed him and showered love on his post.
An Instagram user commented, "Seeing this... And reading these deep lines... Really made my heart heavy and forced to shed the tear... I and my husband.. We really really missed you a lot. So happy to see that smile back.. Always in our wishes @munawar.faruqui"
Another said, "Welcome back. More power to you😇👍"
Faruqui was released from Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The jail administration had earlier expressed its inability to release Faruqui, citing a warrant issued by a court in Prayagraj.
An official of the Indore central jail, had said that a court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February. Citing the jail manual, he said that an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer, was needed to release him.
According to PTI, an official of the jail said that Faruqui was released from the jail after the prison authorities received the order of the Supreme Court.
Speaking to NDTV after his release, Faruqui said he has full faith in judiciary and does want to comment on anything else.
A video shared by local reporters showed that the comedian walked out of the jail silently and quietly.
Faruqui and others were arrested for the alleged offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 295-A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class.
They were also accused of holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permission and were booked under other relevant provisions of the IPC.
As per the First Information Report, the comedy show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.
Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, had filed a complaint against Faruqui and others.
Gaud had said that he and his associates had gone to watch the show where alleged indecent jokes were made about Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He forced the organizers to stop the show, he had said.
(With inputs from agencies)