'Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat...': Check out Munawar Faruqui's first Instagram post after release from Indore jail

Faruqui's fans and supporters welcomed him and showered love on his post.

An Instagram user commented, "Seeing this... And reading these deep lines... Really made my heart heavy and forced to shed the tear... I and my husband.. We really really missed you a lot. So happy to see that smile back.. Always in our wishes @munawar.faruqui"

Another said, "Welcome back. More power to you😇👍"

Faruqui was released from Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The jail administration had earlier expressed its inability to release Faruqui, citing a warrant issued by a court in Prayagraj.