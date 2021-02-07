'Terribly unusual': Twitterati react to late-night call from SC judge that ensured Munawar Faruqui's release

Indore: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night after a call from the Supreme Court judge as jail authorities refused to release him, citing a warrant issued by a court in Prayagraj.

An official of the Indore central jail, had said that a court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February. Citing the jail manual, he said that an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer, was needed to release him.

According to PTI, an official of the jail said that Faruqui was released from the jail after the prison authorities received the order of the Supreme Court.

Reports suggested that he was released after a call by a senior judicial officer. Sources said that he was released after a late-night phone call from a top judge.

Many on Twitter slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and jail authorities after it delayed the release of the young comedian.

