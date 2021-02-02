The Right to Laugh: South Asian American comedians to perform in solidarity with Munawar Faruqui

Reclaiming India, a joint initiative of the global Indian diaspora, on Tuesday announced 'The Right to Laugh' - a comedy show in solidarity with Munawar Faruqui.
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, along with four other event organisers, was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during a New Year show in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently rejected his bail application.
'The Right to Laugh' will see South Asian American comedians come together in solidarity with Faruqui and demand his release.
Myesha Chowdury, Sai D, Abby Govindan, Pallavi Gunalan, Apoorva Gundeti, Masood Haque, Rishi Mahesh, Yamini Nambimadom, and Amar Risbud are among the others who will perform at the show.
The virtual comedy show, which will be live-streamed on Reclaiming India's Facebook and YouTube, is being held on February 6.
In an official statement, Reclaiming India said, "Faruqui’s arrest is part of a longer trend of artists, activists, and religious minorities coming under attack from the Hindu right and the Hindu nationalist BJP-led government of India. As a young, outspoken Muslim comedian, Faruqui is an obvious target for Hindu nationalist groups, who have sought to stifle any form of dissent in today's India."
"In response, a group of young South Asian American comedians, united by their belief in human rights and freedom of speech, have come together to perform a virtual comedy show in solidarity with Munawar Faruqui, calling for his release," they added.