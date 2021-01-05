SpeakupForMunawar: Twitter comes out in support of comedian Munawar Faruqui - Story so far

For comedian Munawar Faruqui the new year began with his arrest - purportedly for making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore. The Mumbai-based comic, along with four others were arrested after a show attendee created a furore and filed a complaint. Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of a local BJP MLA had attended Faruqui's show and objecting to his remarks, brought the show to an abrupt end.

A brawl ensued, with the comedian reportedly being roughed up by members of the Hind Rakshak organisation before being taken away by the police. It is here that the story gets a tad murky. While Faruqui remains detained and has been questioned, reports suggest that he had never made the problematic comments in the first place.