'Come out of slave mentality': Under attack, Kangana asks 'how many National or Padma awards Meryl Streep has'

Actress Kangana Ranaut was brutally trolled on Twitter after she declared having raw talent like Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, and skilled action capabilities and glamour like actress Gal Gadot.
In response to the backlash, she received on the microblogging platform, Kangana wrote, “Anyone who is asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self-respect and self-worth.”
For those unversed, Ranaut has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008) and Best Actress for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).
In 2020, Ranaut was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India, for her contribution to arts.
On the other hand, Streep has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning 9.
On Tuesday, Kangana stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".
The actress made her assertion sharing several images from her upcoming films, "Thalaivi" and "Dhaakad". The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation, when she gained weight for her role in "Thalaivi" and shed the extra kilos for the action film "Dhaakad".
"Massive transformation alert, the kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.
"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet, I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she added.
When one user wrote "Kangana and Meryl Streep in one breath? BLASPHEMY. Kangana is nowhere close to Meryl and can never be. Why is Kangana so pompous?", the actress wondered why many "worship white people".
"I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep-rooted complex?" Kangana shared.
Another user shared Streep’s speech from Golden Globes and tagged Kangana by writing, “your thoughts and actions are nowhere close to hers. You really need to grow up.”
Kangana replied by comparing her snubbing Filmfare awards with that of Marlon Brando’s rejection of his Oscar.
“They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars,” wrote Kangana.
Reacting to the comments, Kangana added, "Today most of the comments have been encouraging,the ones who didn’t agree with me just bullied or trolled, didn’t give any logical counter argument/proof of somebody’s filmography which shows range and brilliance like mine. So let’s be fair all n all I stand vindicated, thanks."
"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. The bilingual movie will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
"Dhaakad" is a spy thriller in which Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Arjun's character is named Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.