'Come out of slave mentality': Under attack, Kangana asks 'how many National or Padma awards Meryl Streep has'

For those unversed, Ranaut has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008) and Best Actress for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

In 2020, Ranaut was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India, for her contribution to arts.

On the other hand, Streep has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning 9.

On Tuesday, Kangana stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

The actress made her assertion sharing several images from her upcoming films, "Thalaivi" and "Dhaakad". The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation, when she gained weight for her role in "Thalaivi" and shed the extra kilos for the action film "Dhaakad".

"Massive transformation alert, the kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.