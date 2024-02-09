Is Munawar Faruqui Dating? Bigg Boss 17 Winner Holds Hand Of A Mystery Girl In New Photo

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, beating his close friend, actor Abhishek Kumar. The stand-up comedian has yet again managed to capture the audience's attention after dropping a romantic picture with a mystery girl.
A few hours ago, Faruqui took to his Instagram story and shared a photo with a girl, in which he was seen holding her hand in the car. The mystery woman can be seen dressed in a bright pink chikankari suit.
He also added a song titled Ve Haaniyaan, which featured Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. For the caption, Munawar added a white heart emoji and a wilted flower emoji.
Check out the photo:
Soon after, he sparked dating rumours and netizens were wondering if he had found a new love. Reacting to this yet again, he took to his Instagram story to clarify the news and wrote, "Chill Doston! Single che."
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Munawar's personal life became the talk of the town after Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 and claimed that he had 'two-timed' her and Nazila Sitaishi. In the reality show, she leveled some serious accusations against him. She also stated that Munawar had cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila.