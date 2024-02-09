Is Munawar Faruqui Dating? Bigg Boss 17 Winner Holds Hand Of A Mystery Girl In New Photo

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, beating his close friend, actor Abhishek Kumar. The stand-up comedian has yet again managed to capture the audience's attention after dropping a romantic picture with a mystery girl.

A few hours ago, Faruqui took to his Instagram story and shared a photo with a girl, in which he was seen holding her hand in the car. The mystery woman can be seen dressed in a bright pink chikankari suit.

He also added a song titled Ve Haaniyaan, which featured Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. For the caption, Munawar added a white heart emoji and a wilted flower emoji.

Check out the photo:

Soon after, he sparked dating rumours and netizens were wondering if he had found a new love. Reacting to this yet again, he took to his Instagram story to clarify the news and wrote, "Chill Doston! Single che."

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui FALLS As Fans Mob Him Outside Posh Mumbai Restaurant

Meanwhile, Munawar's personal life became the talk of the town after Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 and claimed that he had 'two-timed' her and Nazila Sitaishi. In the reality show, she leveled some serious accusations against him. She also stated that Munawar had cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila.