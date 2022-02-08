Is Huma Qureshi playing the antagonist in 'Mithya'?

Huma Qureshi is one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood and has played characters that turned out to become iconic on-screen. Recently, she nailed the character of Rani Bharti in 'Maharani' and now all eyes are on her next web series - 'Mithya' where Huma will be playing the character of a Hindi literature University professor called Juhi.

The glimpses in the trailer show Huma in grey shades. Huma has always been the protagonist, so will this be the first time her fans will see her in a negative avatar?

According to a source close to Huma, “The character of Juhi has many layers. After playing diverse characters and making some of the boldest decisions in her career, Huma will surely leave the audiences surprised in Mithya.”

Huma who completes 10 years in the industry has been a part of some incredible films over the years, like 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Badlapur' and has stood out in all her performances.

Apart from Bollywood, she has done some magnificent films down south such as 'Kaala' opposite Rajnikant and 'Valimai' with Ajith releasing on 24th February 2022.

The versatile actor was also seen in a cross-over film - 'Viceroy's House' directed by Gurinder Chadha and was appreciated for her role in a Hollywood film 'Army of the Dead' directed by Zack Snyder.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:22 PM IST