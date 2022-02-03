Huma Qureshi looks forward to her 2022 projects; says 'God is kind'

2022 started with a bang for Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. She is all set to treat her fans with three releases in just a month. It starts with the psychological thriller series 'Mithya' which releases on February 18 on Zee5.

After that, Huma will be seen doing some high octane stunts in one of the most anticipated movies 'Valamai' opposite Tamil Super Star Ajith. This will be the first time, Huma will be seen doing action. The film releases on February 24 in four different languages.

And, before the month ends, Huma will be seen in a special appearance in this year's most awaited film - 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is slated to release on February 25.

"2021 has been a special year for me, in terms of work and 2022 looks no different. I hope I get the same love and appreciation from my fans. It's humbling to be able to meet the audiences with three different projects in just a month. God is kind," Huma said.

Seems like Huma is here to enthrall the audiences of all mediums be it OTT or big screen.

Huma will also be seen in 'Monica O My Darling', 'Double XL', and the second season of 'Maharani' later this year.

