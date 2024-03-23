Is Diljit Dosanjh Married To Punjabi Singer Nisha Bano? Latter Breaks Silence After 'Wedding' Photo Goes Viral

Punjabi actress and singer Nisha Bano recently reacted to reports of her wedding with Diljit Dosanjh. Yes, you read that right! For the unawares, a photo has been widely circulated on social media in which Nisha can be seen dressed as a bride. She is seen posing with Diljit. Since the last couple of weeks, the said picture is doing the rounds on the internet and many people have claimed that Diljit is married to Nisha and they also have a son.

However, reacting to the viral photo, Nisha clarified that she is not married to Diljit. Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday (March 22), Nisha wrote, "Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo, mai ave hi wife bnati, eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave People have made me somebody's wife but they should ask me as well. This news has gone viral and people are tagging me in videos and photos. The Punjabis know that I am Sameer Mahi's wife but who will make Bollywood understand this?)"

She also shared screenshots of the articles claiming she is Diljit's wife. Take a look at her post here:

For those unversed, an old interview of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has also gone viral in which she suggests that Diljit has a child. During the promotions of their film Good Newzz, Kiara reportedly hinted at being the only cast member without a child. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan besides Kiara and Diljit.

Amid this, the viral photo of Diljit and Nisha also fueled speculations. However, Diljit has remained tight-lipped about the rumours. He is yet to address the reports about his alleged marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is gearing up for the release of Crew with Kareena, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film is all set to release on March 29 in theatres. He also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra. The film will release on Netflix on April 12.

Since the last few days, Diljit has constantly been making headlines. His viral videos from Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert have grabbed eyeballs. Earlier this month, the actor-singer not only performed at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant but also made several B-Town celebrities and the Ambanis groove to his songs.