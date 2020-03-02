Is Baaghi 3 star Riteish Deshmukh's new blonde hairdo inspired by DJ Snake's look?

Film Baaghi 3 promotions are going on in full swing. With Tiger Shroff in the lead, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Recently, Deshmukh shared a picture on social media with a brand new hairdo and new colour.
The Baaghi 3 actor can be seen sporting a crew cut with blonde white hair. The actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. Riteish captioned the picture, 'अंदर का बाग़ी', which means 'inner rebel'. Filmmaker Karan Johar seemed quite impressed with the actor's transformation and commented, 'Wow! Full transformation' in the comments section.
Other actors like Zareena Khan and Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media and reacted on Deshmukh's new look. However, netizens compared his look to resemble that of DJ Snake's. Here is a picture of what Riteish's transformation looks like:
Here are some recent pictures of the actor clicked at Tiger Shroff's birthday celebration:
In Baaghi 3, Riteish will be seen playing the role of Tiger's brother, while Ankita Lokhande will be seen playing his wife. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and will hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.
