Is Baaghi 3 star Riteish Deshmukh's new blonde hairdo inspired by DJ Snake's look?

Film Baaghi 3 promotions are going on in full swing. With Tiger Shroff in the lead, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Recently, Deshmukh shared a picture on social media with a brand new hairdo and new colour.

The Baaghi 3 actor can be seen sporting a crew cut with blonde white hair. The actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. Riteish captioned the picture, 'अंदर का बाग़ी', which means 'inner rebel'. Filmmaker Karan Johar seemed quite impressed with the actor's transformation and commented, 'Wow! Full transformation' in the comments section.