'Hope to make a biopic on my father Vilasrao Deshmukh's life': Riteish Deshmukh

He added: "When a subject is so close to your heart then you forget objectivity. Just suppose, I make a film on his life and people say I have shown only the good things about him and not shown the other side of his life.

If somebody else makes it, then I will say, 'he wasn't like this, he never used to talk like this and certain things never happened in his life'. So, there will always be difference in opinions when you make films on such subjects."

All the same he hoped to make a film on his father's life someday. "When you write a book on someone's life, you can write 500 or 600 pages. But it is very difficult to show all aspects of a person's life in a two-hour film.

If you don't succeed, the biopic gets boring. So, one need to take care. Hopefully, if something comes up, then why not? But it's not in the agenda in the near future," the actor explained.

Riteish was interacting with the media at a promotional event of "Baaghi 3". The film stars Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor, and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The third film of the "Baaghi" franchise is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil blockbuster "Vettai". It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on 6 March 2020.