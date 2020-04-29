Irrfan Khan death: What is colon infection?

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. Irrfan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
A statement released by Irrfan’s team reads: "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."
What is colon infection?
Colitis is a chronic digestive disease characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. Colon infections can be caused by pathogens like viruses, bacteria and parasites.
Another common cause of colon infection or inflammation includes inflammatory bowel diseases. These are a group of diseases that cause inflammation in the digestive tract.
When a person has an infected colon, they may have diarrhoea, fever, and their stool samples tested positive for pathogens like salmonella, campylobacter, Ecoli, etc.
Treatment for colon infection includes anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosupressants, antibiotics, anti-diarrheal medications and a dosage of iron, calcium and vitamin D supplements. Apart from medication, the patient also is advised to observe lifestyle changes like avoiding foods that trigger the problem or worse symptoms, eating smaller and frequent meals throughout the day, avoiding foods like raw fruits and vegetables and reducing intake of caffeine as these are said to increase stool output, limiting smoking and alcohol consumption along with an array of other changes.
