Irrfan Khan death: What is colon infection?

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. Irrfan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

A statement released by Irrfan’s team reads: "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."