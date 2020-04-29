Irrfan Khan death: What disease was the actor suffering from?

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the hospital.
In 2018, the "Maqbool" actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was seeking treatment abroad for the same. Opening up about his illness, without revealing what it was, on March 5, 2018, he had tweeted saying: "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”
Soon after, worried fans and netizens started speculating about his illness. And, on March 16, 2018, Khan released another statement confirming diagnosis of a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” he tweeted.
So what exactly is neuroendocrine tumour? Neuroendocrine tumour is a rare form of cancer that targets various parts of the body. The neuroendocrine tumour grows in the specialised cells of the neuroendocrine system of our body. It is a system which comprises of nerve ends and glands. The neuroendocrine system is responsible for the production and release of hormones in our body through the bloodstream.
The symptoms for neuroendocrine tumour are high blood pressure, headaches, anxiety attacks, fever, sweating, nausea, vomiting, clammy skin, rapid pulse, heart palpitations.
Treatment would depend on the type and stage of the cancer, but generally includes surgical removal of the tumour, chemotherapy and radiation therapy along with palliative care and medications.
