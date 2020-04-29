Irrfan Khan death: What disease was the actor suffering from?

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the hospital.

In 2018, the "Maqbool" actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was seeking treatment abroad for the same. Opening up about his illness, without revealing what it was, on March 5, 2018, he had tweeted saying: "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”