Irrfan Khan death: From Maqbool to Life of Pi, 9 performances of Irrfan Khan that show that his legacy will live on

Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday has sent shockwaves around the world. One of the best actors of his generation, Irrfan was one of the few people who seamlessly moved into Hollywood, while balancing out his Bollywood career.

While he may have left us, his legacy will live on forever. Keeping this in mind, we selected some of his performances that will be showcased in several film schools across the world in the years to come

Paan Singh Tomar

Hailed by many as Irrfan’s greatest performance, the titular character is the tragic story of Indian National Games-winning athlete-turned dacoit. For the role, Irrfan underwent drastic physical transformation and turned into the character entirely.