Ira Khan SLAMMED For Posing With Cigarette In Pre-Wedding Photo: 'Do Not Promote Smoking'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, is getting trolled for her pre-wedding picture. On Tuesday (January 16), Ira shared several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on her official Instagram account. She gave a glimpse of some of her special moments with friends and family. In one of the pictures, Ira is seen with a friend, both sporting eye masks.

Another photo shows Ira posing with a cigarette inside a salon. However, the said image did not go down well with her followers who slammed her for promoting smoking.

Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Why to show last pic people follows you because of your good habits do not ruin your image."

Another wrote, "Do not promote smoking."

"Everyone’s crying over her last pic. Why is drinking acceptable but not smoking? 😂 I find that weird. Drinking openly is acceptable in India than a woman with a cigarette in her hand," read another comment.

Take a look at some other comments here:

Meanwhile, a heated discussion has arisen in Pakistan following Ira and Nupur's wedding. The couple officially registered their union in the presence of close friends and family on January 3 in Mumbai. Additionally, they celebrated a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10. Later, the couple hosted a reception in Mumbai which was attended by several B-Town celebrities, businessmen and politicians.

Dr. Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, a Muslim cleric in Pakistan, has deemed the marriage as 'Haraam,' asserting that Islam prohibits unions with individuals who do not adhere to the religious books revealed by Allah.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.