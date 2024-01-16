Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Muslim Cleric In Pakistan Objects To Inter-Faith Marriage; Facebook Video Bombarded With 'Jai Shree Ram' Comments

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Muslim Cleric In Pakistan Object To Inter-Faith Marriage; Facebook Video Bombarded With 'Jai Shree Ram' Comments | Facebook

Mumbai: A massive debate has sparked in the neighbouring country Pakistan after news of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Hindu youth Nupur Shikhare. The couple registered their marriage 3 in presence of their close friends and relatives on January 3. They also held a grand reception of their wedding on January 10 in Udaipur.

Muslim clerics in Pakistan have called the marriage as 'Haraam, as Islam does not permit marriage to any religion which does not follow the books revealed by the Allah.

A video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a Muslim cleric is speaking on the marriage of the veteran actor's daughter to a Hindu youth.

The Muslim cleric is also seen in the video objecting to the clothes worn by Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. He also said that a Muslim woman is only allowed to marry a Jew under some unavoidable circumstances with few restrictions.

He said that the Jew's character should be clean and he must follow their holy book. The cleric also raised questions over the wedding of Aamir Khan with a Hindu woman and also said that the Muslims in India live in a mixed culture and they are okay to marry persons from other religions.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Reena Dutta who is Aamir Khan's first wife. The couple ended their 16-year long marriage in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid Khan who was also present at the wedding.

Many users commented "Jai Shree Ram" on the Facebook post

The internet users from India are seen commenting on the video of the Muslim cleric criticising the wedding of the daughter of actor Aamir Khan. Many users commented "Jai Shree Ram" on the Facebook post and it can be said that the post was bombarded with thousands of "Jai Shree Ram" comment.

'Let's respect our own culture and religion'

Another user said, "Let's respect our own culture and religion. Also respect their own life and their decisions. God is there to provide justice to everyone according to their Karma. We cannot decide someone's life or regulate them on the base of our own beliefs and thinking in today's democratic world. God bless everyone."