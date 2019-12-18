IPS officer slams Farhan Akhtar for this 'offence', tags Mumbai Police, NIA

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.

Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak.

Popular Hindi film actor and director Farhan Akthar also tweeted in respect to the Act. He asked people to gather at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai for the protest.

He wrote, "Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."