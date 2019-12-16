'Dear Legal Expert': IPS officer mocks Javed Akhtar over protests at Jamia Milia

Lyricist Javed Akthar is one of the few artists in the Hindi film industry who is known to speak up his mind. He has frequently criticized the ruling Narendra Modi-led government and its policies.

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University had also staged a protest. However, the protests soon turned violent with police allegedly entering the campus and beating up the students.

During the protests a Hindi news channel reported that the students at the University misbehaved with their correspondents. They even posted a video to prove their case.

A Twitter user tagged certain "anti-secular" people including Javed Akthar in his tweet. He wrote, "Jamia students attacking Media who is showing them Mirror of their Peaceful Protest. Anti National Journalist n Secular ppl like @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar @khanumarfa @BDUTT @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @sardesairajdeep will not Condemned this. These are Urban Terrorist."