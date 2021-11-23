International Emmy Awards 2021: No wins for India

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series "Aarya" represented India at the 2021 International Emmy Awards held on Tuesday in New York.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Emmys aim at "recognizing excellence in television produced outside of the U.S. for over 48 years".

The nominations for the year 2021 were announced in September.

Siddiqui had secured a nomination in the best performance by an actor category for his Netflix movie "Serious Men".

It was won by British star David Tennant for "Des".

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, "Serious Men" is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family's fortunes.

The film offers a stark commentary on caste discrimination and upper class privilege through its protagonist Ayyan Mani (Siddiqui), a Tamil Dalit, who keeps challenging the system which has oppressed people for generations.

Sen's "Aarya", a Disney+ Hotstar series directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the best drama series category. This one was bagged by Israel's “Tehran”.

"Aarya" is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, "Aarya" went on to garner acclaim after its debut in June last year. The second season of the show is expected to be released soon.

Das' Netflix comedy special "Vir Das: For India" had been nominated in the comedy segment. However he failed to win the trophy. The award went to popular French show "Call My Agent" season 4.

The special, which was Das' third with Netflix, released in January 2020.

The actor-comedian has been in news recently for his over his six-minute satire video 'I come from two Indias' at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the video, he touched upon topical issues like the battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, farmer’s protests, crackdown against comedians and petrol prices.

The monologue has been praised by many celebs, politicians and social media users while also leading to police complaints and criticism against the comedian.

Das later issued a statement saying his comments were not intended to insult the country as he merely wanted to point out that India, despite its issues, was great.

