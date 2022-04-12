Inside Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal's sangeet: Mika Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Sapna Choudhary and others attend

Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

According to a report in ETimes, the wedding festivities have begun and the couple got engaged in Delhi on April 11.

Several celebrities including Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Balraj Syal, Prine Narula and others, attended the engagement ceremony.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony is also doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The occasion was graced by Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai among others.

Take a look:

According to a media report, the sangeet ceremony also took place on April 11 and his friends, colleagues and close ones from the industry attended the fun event.

Millind and Pria's roka ceremony happened in 2020. They have reportedly been together for four years now.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:32 AM IST