 Influencer Sarah Sarosh Receives Rape Threats After Controversial Kolkata Rape-Murder Video: 'I Am Not A Bad Person'
Sarah Sarosh received backlash after she uploaded a get-ready-with-me video, while the voiceover addressed the rape and murder of a doctor inside a hospital in Kolkata

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Social media influencer and YouTuber Sarah Sarosh recently received backlash after she uploaded a get-ready-with-me video on her Instagram handle, in which she did a voiceover addressing the rape and murder of a doctor inside a hospital in Kolkata, a crime that has shocked the nation. After getting slammed, she deleted the video and apologised to her audience.

Days after the controversial video, Sarah Sarosh issued a statement on Saturday, August 17, expressing her shame and regret for sharing it. She also disclosed that, since the video's release, she has been receiving rape threats.

She captioned the post: "A lot of people told me to ride the wave, not say anything people will forget. But I don’t want you to forget. I want you to remember that I made a grave mistake and I’m extremely SORRY."

Check out the statement:

Read Also
Kavita Kaushik SLAMS Influencer Sarah Sarosh For Insensitive Video On Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder...
article-image

Her statement read, "I know I can give 100 more justifications and it would still not make you UNDERSTAND, where I'm coming from. I understand you're angry. I am too, at myself. A lot of people have asked me to be shameful and regretful and trust me, I AM."

She added, "A lot of people have also said that I should get brutally raped to understand the intensity of what I have done, and having been a victim to molestation in confined spaces 2x times in my life, I pray to God may this never happen to me or anyone else ever. No woman, man or any other gender."

Take a look at the video:

Grwm while I talk about gang rape and murder and act all quirky and smile and dance throughout the video😍
byu/Soft-Dragonfruit-240 inInstaCelebsGossip

She also clarified that her intention in making the video was to raise awareness about the situation and to address the issue openly.

"I have seen beauty and lifestyle creators in the west "get ready & speak on public affairs" just the way I did and so at the time of editing it did not strike me that it would be totally inappropriate and not perceived well. And from what I understand - WHAT I SAID, was not the issue, HOW I SAID it was for which I take full responsibility & am apologetic from my heart for my mistake," Sarosh added.

