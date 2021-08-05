Indie films work like R&D for commercial cinema: Ranvir Shorey

Mumbai: While the line between commercial and 'offbeat' films has almost vanished and the conversation around the new-age cinematic sensibility has changed in recent times with the new avenues of releasing films and web series, the revolution of 'offbeat' cinema started in India with the introduction to multiplexes and films that were made for 'multiplex audiences'.

Films like 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd', 'Bheja Fry', 'Mithya', to 'Titli', 'A Death In The Gunj' - changed a certain sensibility among the audience as well as among the producers to invest in stories that are experimental and entertaining by nature.

One of the common factors in all these films is - actor Ranvir Shorey.