Ranvir Shorey takes a sly dig at Bhatts as he talks about the 'gang' that exercises control in Bollywood

Although the 'Bheja Fry' actor didn't take names, Twitterati were quick to point out that he was taking a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt and was talking about the public fallout with the Bhatt clan.

A user wrote, "He had named and shamed them 15 years ago as well. He stood for himself then also. My memory hasn't bitten dust! He had filed police complaints against Rahul Bhatt. Ranvir and Pooja Bhatt had a fallout with each other and it led to police complaints..you can google."

"These people which Ranvir Shorey talked about are - Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan ( powerful old crafty corrupted individual) & Second Generation Producers who have inherited the umpire - Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar," read a comment.

For the unversed, the Bhatts and Ranvir Shorey had an ugly feud after his break up with actress Pooja Bhatt. The two were reportedly in a live-in relationship. Shorey was allegedly beaten up with an iron rod by her brother Rahul, after the couple had a scuffle. After the infamous break-up, Shorey was tagged as an alcoholic and was accused of being violent.

Ranvir Shorey recently opened up on social media about facing "professional and social isolation, bad mouthing press, and the psychological trauma".

"When certain people have power they abuse it. I was a victim of it at that time. I have been through a dark period and this business can break you. It had a deep impact (on me) not just emotionally, but also professionally," said Shorey.