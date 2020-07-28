Ranvir Shorey takes a sly dig at Bhatts as he talks about the 'gang' that exercises control in Bollywood

'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor Ranvir Shorey spoke about the lobby culture in Bollywood and called out the 'gang' that exists in the industry. In his tweet, he said that a 'few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires' want to take full control over the industry.
Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "The Gang’ is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood."
Sharing his own experience, he wrote in another tweet, "I’ve had a run in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality."
"The modus operandi is that when you’re vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you’re professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom," he added.
Although the 'Bheja Fry' actor didn't take names, Twitterati were quick to point out that he was taking a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt and was talking about the public fallout with the Bhatt clan.
A user wrote, "He had named and shamed them 15 years ago as well. He stood for himself then also. My memory hasn't bitten dust! He had filed police complaints against Rahul Bhatt. Ranvir and Pooja Bhatt had a fallout with each other and it led to police complaints..you can google."
"These people which Ranvir Shorey talked about are - Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan ( powerful old crafty corrupted individual) & Second Generation Producers who have inherited the umpire - Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar," read a comment.
For the unversed, the Bhatts and Ranvir Shorey had an ugly feud after his break up with actress Pooja Bhatt. The two were reportedly in a live-in relationship. Shorey was allegedly beaten up with an iron rod by her brother Rahul, after the couple had a scuffle. After the infamous break-up, Shorey was tagged as an alcoholic and was accused of being violent.
Ranvir Shorey recently opened up on social media about facing "professional and social isolation, bad mouthing press, and the psychological trauma".
"When certain people have power they abuse it. I was a victim of it at that time. I have been through a dark period and this business can break you. It had a deep impact (on me) not just emotionally, but also professionally," said Shorey.
