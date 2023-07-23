India’s Best Dancer 3: Terence Lewis and Quickstyle hail Shivanshu Soni’s performance

Dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is all set to enthral audiences with yet another exciting episode tonight. Putting the contestants to the test will be the new ‘Guru Swap’ challenge, compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in this adla badli special. Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher will be the popular comic couple - Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, along with special guests Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan, who will be coming to promote their new single, Waah Sajna. Well, the twists don’t end here; adding an international flavour to the show will be the enigmatic Norwegian dance sensation, Quickstyle!

But it was Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Bhawna Khanduja’s breathtaking act to the song In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein from Jodhaa Akbar that had the judges falling in love with Shivanshu’s dancing prowess.

Captivated by the performance, Quickstyle couldn’t hold back their admiration for his unique artistry, stating, “This was just beautiful! It is the first time that we have watched a male dancer perform Kathak. We have never seen a Kathak dancer like Shivanshu. He infuses a lot of technique into his craft. This is the perfect first performance for us to see during our visit to India for dance shows. You are mind-blowing, and we have so much love for you. It felt like Shivanshu introduced us to the Indian story through dance.”

Terence Lewis, in his characteristic eloquence, praised Shivanshu’s artistry, saying, “Whatever you do in dance, there’s lehja; it’s very subtle and amazing. Whether it’s a romantic portrayal or a display of friendship, you bring that feeling to life with respect towards your partner. The emotions you convey through your eyes are incredible. You make dance lively, turning it into an art form that goes beyond mere entertainment.”

