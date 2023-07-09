 India's Best Dancer 3 Judge Sonali Bendre Reminisces About Being Taught Garba By Late Choreographer Saroj Khan 
Actress remembers how she was taught the dance form for a song in her film Dil Hi Dil Mein

CJ DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
Sonali Bendre | Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre

On the night of July 9, the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3 will spread festive cheer! Its Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar special will see the contestants and their choreographers put their best foot forward to showcase a joyous and colourful display of India’s festivals. 

Bringing alive the spirit of Navaratri, Anjali Mamgai, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, will leave everybody spellbound with their power-packed garba act to the song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje.

Read Also
Bachchan Fever on India’s Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur groove to...
article-image

The act will bring back some beautiful memories for judge Sonali Bendre, who will reminisce about the time when she was taught garba by the late choreographer Saroj Khan. She shares, “Although I have never really played garba, I have a favourite garba song which is Chand Aaya Hai from Dil Hi Dil Mein. It was this song in which I performed this dance style for the first time. Sarojji was choreographing it and it was my first time working with her as well. I was scared that she would throw her dandiya sticks at me when I do something wrong.”

She adds, “I still remember that. The song was very beautifully done and when I saw her, I knew that I was going to face her wrath if I made any mistakes. Even though she was strict, she was an amazing teacher! I love her!" 

This episode of  India's Best Dancer 3 will air at 8 pm tonight (July 9) on Sony Entertainment Television.

