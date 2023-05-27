Bachchan Fever on India’s Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur groove to iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ song

Bachchan Fever is set to take center stage on the highly popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, promising an evening filled with electrifying performances.

Brace yourself for a remarkable fusion of dance styles from across the world, as the show presents the enthralling segment, 'Best Ka International Test'', this weekend.

Transporting viewers back to the golden era of the 90s, the contestants will deliver a mesmerizing showcase, accompanied by the timeless melodies that have stood the test of time.

Contestants dance on Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma song

The dynamic duo of Anjali and choreographer Aryan take the stage with an extraordinary disco shuffle rendition, grooving to the beats of the iconic track 'Jumma Chumma De De.'

In a bid to amplify the Bachchan fever, the show's host, Jay Bhanushali, has a surprise in store for the audience. He will invite the esteemed panel of judges, along with their fellow contestants, to join him in a special performance on the evergreen song.

Terence Lewis, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur groove to iconic 90s track

The show's judge, Terence Lewis, will step into the shoes of Tiger, the iconic character portrayed by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the blockbuster film 'Hum.'

Sporting a gamcha (traditional scarf), Lewis will channel the spirit of the character, while Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur will portray his adoring love interests, adding a touch of nostalgia and charm to the act.

The upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 3 is undoubtedly set to deliver an explosive moment that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. To witness this dhamakedar (explosive) extravaganza, be sure to tune in to Sony Entertainment Television this weekend at 8 pm.

Prepare to be enthralled as the dance floor comes alive with breathtaking performances and the magic of the Bachchan legacy takes center stage. India's Best Dancer 3 continues to captivate viewers with its exceptional talent and unforgettable moments.