Indian Idol 12 Fame Ashish Kulkarni & Marathi Actress Swanandi Tikekar Get Engaged; See Photos

Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar got engaged to Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni on Sunday (July 23) in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple took to their official Instagram accounts to share several pictures from the engagement ceremony.

In one of the photos from the function, Ashish and Swanandi are seen twinning in pastel-green outfits. While Swanandi looked beautiful in a saree while Ashish wore a kurta with a printed jacket. The couple is also seen wearing garlands.

"And We’re Engaged," they captioned the post.

In another set of pictures, they are seen exchanging rings. "You are my home, my only home!❤️♾️ #Engaged," the caption of the post read.

Swanandi is the daughter of veteran actor Uday Tikekar and well-known classical singer Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar.

After getting engaged to the singer, Swanandi opened up about getting married to Ashish. She told ETimes, "Marriage is definitely on the cards. Right now, all I can say is that I am in a very happy space. I am looking forward to a refreshing new chapter of our lives. Ashish and I are making the most this special time with our close friends and families."

Ashish rose to fame after Indian Idol 12. He was one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show.

