‘Indian entertainment industry going through a renaissance,’ says Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan feels the entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance, adding that stories are leading the change. The actor is gearing up for the release of his new web series Tandav.

"The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like 'Tandav' are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting," he said.

"As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show's release," he added.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav, a political drama, is written by Gaurav Solanki and also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.