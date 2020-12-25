Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha.

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Announcing the Bollywood remake, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted from his verified account on Friday: "#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role..Fantastic casting."