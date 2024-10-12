Inception Fame Joseph Gordon Says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Felt Like Martin Scorsese Film: 'Was Completely Enamoured'

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Saturday revealed that he is a huge fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", saying the film inspired him to explore Indian cinema more deeply. Gordon-Levitt, known for films such as "10 Things I Hate About You", "500 Days of Summer", and "Inception", was speaking at a session with Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao at the IFP (formerly India Film Project) Season 14.

When Rao asked him about his views on Indian cinema, Gordon-Levitt initially couldn't recall the name of his favourite film. He asked the Bollywood actor to remind him of the film featuring Alia Bhatt in a period role. Rao told him that it was Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", which was adapted from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The magnum opus, which was released in 2022, featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gordon-Levitt then praised the movie, calling it "unique, beautiful, completely different" from anything he had ever seen before. "It was a very heavy, distinguished genre. At times, it felt like a Scorsese movie, then there were gorgeous musical numbers that felt so sincere and well-crafted. I found myself completely enamoured with this film," the actor said.

"It made me want to learn more and more about Indian cinema. It's one of the reasons I wanted to come here. I love what I'm feeling from the culture-genuine love for movies and artistry. I want to come here and make a movie in India," he added.

Rao also asked the actor if he would like to act and perform a song and dance sequence in an Indian film. To this, Gordon-Levitt enthusiastically responded, "Yeah." Rao, who is enjoying the success of his blockbuster film "Stree 2", later taught Gordon-Levitt the hook step from one of the movie's hit songs, "Kati Raat Maine Kheto Mein".

The Hollywood star also performed a garba dance step to the song "Chogada" from "Loveyatri".