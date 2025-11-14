In Your Dreams On OTT: Where To Watch This Animated Film Online?

In Your Dreams On OTT |

The much-awaited animated comedy-adventure film In Your Dreams is directed by Alex Woo. Meanwhile, the screenplay of the film is written by Erik Benson and Alex Woo. The fantasy film is based on themes of family, imagination, friendship, and self-discovery, particularly focusing on dealing with real-life problems and accepting life as an imperfect, "messy" but beautiful experience. It was released in theatres on November 7, 2025 and now the film is premiering on Netflix.

Everyone say hiiii to the new Netflix Animation studios logo.

Catch her cinematic debut in In Your Dreams 💫 NOW PLAYING pic.twitter.com/qDGwvXf6iU — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2025

About In Your Dreams

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Everyone say hiiii to the new Netflix Animation studios logo. Catch her cinematic debut in In Your Dreams 💫 NOW PLAYING."

Story

In the animated film In Your Dreams, siblings Stevie and Elliot embark on an adventure within their dream realm to locate the Sandman and wish for their parents to cease arguing and remain united. The quarreling siblings need to collaborate to navigate strange and frightening dream realms, featuring elements such as zombie breakfast items and a queen of nightmares. They must learn to cooperate to achieve their goal, which is to prevent their family from being torn apart.

Cast and powerhouse behind the film

The film features voices of characters, including Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Stevie, Scott Menville as Sandling 3, Kellen Goff as Sandling 2, Elias Janssen as Elliot, Craig Robinson as Baloney Tony, Simu Liu as Dad, Cristin Milioti as Mom, Omid Djalili as Sandman, SungWon Cho as Chad, Brycen Taylor Hall as Polly, and Zachary Noah Piser as Joon Bae, among others. It is produced by Tim Hahn and Gregg Taylor under the banner of Netflix Animation and Kuku Studios.